How-to: Clean and Press

Stand with feet a little more than hip-width apart and the kettlebell on the floor between your feet. Keeping your torso straight, hinge forward at the hips to pick up the bell with your right hand; put your left arm out to the side for balance (A).



Explosively raise the bell (keep your elbow high) by squeezing your butt muscles and driving your hips forward. Near the top of the move, rotate your elbow around and under the kettlebell to end with your wrist facing up and the bell slightly behind your shoulder (B). With knees slightly bent, continue pushing the bell up over your head, extending your arm (C); hold for a second. Reverse the motions to return to starting position; that's 1 rep. Do 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat.



No gym or kettlebell? Try the move using a sandbag or heavy dumbbell held vertically with a firm grip.