17 Ways to Avoid Depression Relapse

Talk to people you trust

Many people don’t want to talk about depression because they think they should be able to handle it on their own, or don’t want to burden others.



But confiding in close friends, a spouse, or family member can give you the social support you need to stay on the path to recovery.



“Health, purpose, and love are your weapons against depression,” says Irwin. Just remember, your friends or spouse aren’t licensed therapists and may not know how to help you, warns Sheffield. So if you start having depression symptoms again, you should reach out to your doctor or therapist as well.