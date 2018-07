Effie’s Oatcakes (at gourmet stores and at effieshomemade.com ), jars of wild blueberry jam, crème frâiche, and pretty tins of tea. We love the gorgeous marigold containers that TWG teas come in. The reusable tins are filled with loose leaf Royal Thai Oolong tea ($33; deananddeluca.com).Neutral tea towels; Heath Ceramics makes great organic ones— Native Organic Gauze Dish Towels (set of three, $18; heathceramics.com). Plain cardboard boxes with lids; get them at craft stores or paperpresentation.com ($6).Line a box with a tea towel, and fill with 1 package of oat cakes, 1 jar of jam, 1 jar of crème frâiche, and 1 tin of tea; wrap with ribbon and attach a gift tag.