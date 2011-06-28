Ideal vs. Great Deal: Bright-Eyed Beauty Buys

Health's Beauty Director Colleen Sullivan shopped high and low for the best wake-up makeup.

Colleen Sullivan
June 28, 2011
Score makeup at every price

Ideal: Complexion revivers

Origins VitaZing SPF 15 Energy-Boosting Moisturizer With Mangosteen

"When I rub this lotion ($35, origins.com) in, it develops a sheer tint that evens out my complexion. Plus, botanicals like ginseng leave my skin looking—and feeling!—refreshed."
Great Deal: Complexion revivers

Almay Smart Shade Makeup

"I use this foundation ($14, drugstores) when my mornings are rushed. It self-adjusts to match my skin and covers dark circles—but it doesn't feel like makeup makeup."
Ideal: Pink lip crayons

Tarte LipSurgence Natural Matte Lip Stain in Lively

"Makeup artists say bright-pink lips wake up your entire face, and this sort-of-sheer fuchsia pencil ($24, sephora.com) manages to do it without looking garish."
Great Deal: Pink lip crayons

Sonia Kashuk Velvety Shine Lip Crayon in Hot Pink

"I swiped on this creamy lip crayon ($8, target.com) one morning, and two co-workers commented on how well-rested I looked. Who knew a pop of pink had such transformative powers?"
Ideal: Rosy blushes

Estée Lauder Signature 5-Tone Shimmer Powder for Eyes, Cheeks, Face

"Five face-awakening shades on one compact ($36, esteelauder.com)! I apply the peach to my lids, the light pink below my brows, swirl the two medium pinks on my cheeks, and rub the darkest pink over my lips."
Great Deal: Rosy blushes

Rimmel London Lasting Finish Blendable Powder Blush

"It's easy to build color with this blush-and-highlighter trio ($5, mass retailers). Apply each shade separately—depending on how much glow you need—or mix all three together for a natural-looking flush."

