Ideal vs. Great Deal: Bright-Eyed Beauty Buys

Health's Beauty Director Colleen Sullivan shopped high and low for the best wake-up makeup.
Ideal: Complexion revivers
Origins VitaZing SPF 15 Energy-Boosting Moisturizer With Mangosteen
"When I rub this lotion ($35, origins.com) in, it develops a sheer tint that evens out my complexion. Plus, botanicals like ginseng leave my skin looking—and feeling!—refreshed."
Advertisement
2 of 6Ted Morrison
Great Deal: Complexion revivers
Almay Smart Shade Makeup
"I use this foundation ($14, drugstores) when my mornings are rushed. It self-adjusts to match my skin and covers dark circles—but it doesn't feel like makeup makeup."
3 of 6Ted Morrison
Ideal: Pink lip crayons
Tarte LipSurgence Natural Matte Lip Stain in Lively
"Makeup artists say bright-pink lips wake up your entire face, and this sort-of-sheer fuchsia pencil ($24, sephora.com) manages to do it without looking garish."
Advertisement
4 of 6Ted Morrison
Great Deal: Pink lip crayons
Sonia Kashuk Velvety Shine Lip Crayon in Hot Pink
"I swiped on this creamy lip crayon ($8, target.com) one morning, and two co-workers commented on how well-rested I looked. Who knew a pop of pink had such transformative powers?"
Advertisement
5 of 6Ted Morrison
Ideal: Rosy blushes
Estée Lauder Signature 5-Tone Shimmer Powder for Eyes, Cheeks, Face
"Five face-awakening shades on one compact ($36, esteelauder.com)! I apply the peach to my lids, the light pink below my brows, swirl the two medium pinks on my cheeks, and rub the darkest pink over my lips."
Advertisement
6 of 6Ted Morrison
Great Deal: Rosy blushes
Rimmel London Lasting Finish Blendable Powder Blush
"It's easy to build color with this blush-and-highlighter trio ($5, mass retailers). Apply each shade separately—depending on how much glow you need—or mix all three together for a natural-looking flush."
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.