Surprise Beauty Booster: Pumpkin!

This gourd can make you gorgeous, whether you snack on its seeds or apply these product picks.

Melanie Rud
April 17, 2011
1 of 8 Getty Images

Skin-saving snack

Prone to blemishes? Have sensitive skin? Add pumpkin seeds to your trail mix. They're packed with zinc, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that may help calm irritated skin from the inside out, according to Miami-based dermatologist Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD. And adding zinc to your diet may help mild to moderate facial acne, suggests recent research from India.
2 of 8 Andrew McCaul

A dreamy serum

Heal chapped skin by rubbing a few drops of Om Aroma Pumpkin Night Serum ($58; omaroma.com) onto your face before bed; the pumpkin-seed oil's vitamin E and linoleic acid make skin more supple while you sleep.
3 of 8 Andrew McCaul

Hand healer

For soft hands that don't feel greasy, smooth on Lush Handy Gurugu Hand Cream ($17; lushusa.com), which moisturizes and soothes with quick-absorbing pumpkin-seed butter.
4 of 8 Andrew McCaul

Strand saver

Healthy Sexy Hair Pumpkin PurÃ©e Treatment Masque ($17; amazon.com/beauty) has strand-strengthening amino acids and moisture-rich fatty acids—both of which are derived from this wonder fruit. You're left with shiny hair that smells amazing.
5 of 8 Andrew McCaul

Pore perfecter

Exfoliating pumpkin and antibacterial honey in MyChelle Creamy Pumpkin Cleanser ($17; amazon.com/beauty) help keep skin clear.

6 of 8 Andrew McCaul

Softening scrub

Enzymes from pumpkin pulp and pumpkin-seed oil in Bella Luccè Pumpkin Glow Body Scrub ($27; bellalucce.com) dissolve callused skin, making this perfect for dry elbows.
7 of 8 Andrew McCaul

Gentle toner

If scrubs and peels are too harsh for your sensitive skin, soften up with Molton Brown Skinbalance Toning Lotion ($32; moltonbrown.com). Potassium and vitamin K (found in the formula's pumpkin enzymes) exfoliate skin without irritating and make any treatments you apply afterward more effective.
8 of 8 Andrew McCaul

Magic mask

Channel your inner aesthetician by doing a weekly at-home treatment with Freeman Good Stuff Organics Revitalizing Facial Mask ($7; freemanbeauty.com). Leave the mask on for 10 minutes, and its enzymes will gently dissolve dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother skin.

