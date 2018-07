Surprise Beauty Booster: Pumpkin!

This gourd can make you gorgeous, whether you snack on its seeds or apply these product picks.Prone to blemishes? Have sensitive skin? Add pumpkin seeds to your trail mix. They're packed with zinc, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that may help calm irritated skin from the inside out, according to Miami-based dermatologist Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD. And adding zinc to your diet may help mild to moderate facial acne , suggests recent research from India.