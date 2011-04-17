Surprise Beauty Booster: Pumpkin!

This gourd can make you gorgeous, whether you snack on its seeds or apply these product picks.
Prone to blemishes? Have sensitive skin? Add pumpkin seeds to your trail mix. They're packed with zinc, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that may help calm irritated skin from the inside out, according to Miami-based dermatologist Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD. And adding zinc to your diet may help mild to moderate facial acne, suggests recent research from India.
Advertisement
2 of 8Andrew McCaul
A dreamy serum
Heal chapped skin by rubbing a few drops of Om Aroma Pumpkin Night Serum ($58; omaroma.com) onto your face before bed; the pumpkin-seed oil's vitamin E and linoleic acid make skin more supple while you sleep.
3 of 8Andrew McCaul
Hand healer
For soft hands that don't feel greasy, smooth on Lush Handy Gurugu Hand Cream ($17; lushusa.com), which moisturizes and soothes with quick-absorbing pumpkin-seed butter.
If scrubs and peels are too harsh for your sensitive skin, soften up with Molton Brown Skinbalance Toning Lotion ($32; moltonbrown.com). Potassium and vitamin K (found in the formula's pumpkin enzymes) exfoliate skin without irritating and make any treatments you apply afterward more effective.
Advertisement
8 of 8Andrew McCaul
Magic mask
Channel your inner aesthetician by doing a weekly at-home treatment with Freeman Good Stuff Organics Revitalizing Facial Mask ($7; freemanbeauty.com). Leave the mask on for 10 minutes, and its enzymes will gently dissolve dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother skin.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.