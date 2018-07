6 Great New Laptop Bags

This messenger-style bag may look ordinary, but it's harboring a secret: Inside the Booq Taipan Shadow ($69.95-$129.95; BooqBags.com) is an ID tag with a unique code. So if you're unlucky enough to get separated from your bag, Booq can help you get back together again.But that's not all! The laptop section is super-padded and plush, and the back pocket unzips at the bottom to become a roller bag sleeve. It's cute and roomy enough to use as an everyday carry-all, too, even when you're headed out but your laptop isn't.