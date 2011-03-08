10 Things That Can Make Incontinence Worse

4 of 11 Getty Images

Coffee and tea

Coffee and tea, once your best friends, may now be your worst enemies.



They contain caffeine, which like alcohol, is both a diuretic and a bladder irritant.



“Caffeine is implicated in directly causing irritation of the bladder lining. People who do have bladder problems, on average, do better if they reduce their caffeine consumption, so it’s the first thing we look at,” says Dr. Phillips.



Decaf coffee and tea, which contain small amounts of caffeine, may be no better. If you love your caffeine, cut back slowly to avoid headaches and other withdrawal symptoms.