Get Slim for Good!

Our feel great weight program is based on this seemingly radical idea: You can eat like a normal person, enjoy your workouts, and drop pounds for good. The diet is based on the same principles as our popular carb-based diet plan, stressing the weight-loss superpowers of healthy carbs and hunger-stopping foods. Whether you’re looking to drop just one size or several, we’ve gathered a dream team of weight-loss experts to make it happen.
Diet expert Marissa Lippert, RD spells out the golden rules to help you reach and maintain your feel-great weight. (Go here for our complete program.)
Keep it simple
Banish over-processed foods with mile-long ingredient lists from your pantry
and fridge, and choose what’s whole, fresh, and natural instead.
Munch around the clock
To rev your metabolism 24-7, eat a meal or snack every three hours or so. (Aim for 300 calories at breakfast, 400 to 450 at lunch, 450 to 500 at dinner, and then two 100- to 200-calorie snacks.)
Eat carbs
Resistant Starch (found in carbs like beans, oatmeal, lentils, and multigrain bread) has been shown to boost metabolism and curb cravings. The goal: to eat four to six servings daily.
Perfect your portions
Think of your plate as a pie chart, and divide it this way: 1/4 carbs high in Resistant Starch, 1/4 lean protein, and 1/2 veggies and/or fruit.
Eat healthy fats
Monounsaturated fats (MUFAs)—found in foods like olive oil and avocado—have been shown to fight belly flab and reduce inflammation. Aim for two to three servings per day.
Fiber up
High-fiber foods (fruits, veggies, whole grains) fill you up fast, decrease overall calorie intake, and improve digestion. Have 25 to 35 grams per day.
Grab some protein
Include a serving of lean protein (fish, eggs, and chicken are all great sources) at every meal to boost calorie-burning, keep you satisfied, and help build lean-muscle mass (so you’ll torch more calories without even trying).
Write on!
Studies show that keeping a log of everything you eat can help you stay motivated, put you more in tune with your body’s needs—and thus help you drop more pounds.
Use the buddy system
Ask friends and family to support your efforts and help you stay on track.
Stay hydrated
Your body can accidentally interpret thirst as hunger, so set it straight by chugging H2O throughout the day. Aim for about 8 cups daily, and make it interesting by sipping flavored seltzer or adding slices of fresh fruit.