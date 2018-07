Light Lunches You'll Love

Looking for the perfect slimming, satisfying lunch? We’ve got you covered. These picks are tasty (there's bacon!), waist-friendly, and filling, because we’ve designed each recipe with a Resistant Starch (RS) food.Why we love RS: It’s a type of carb that curbs hunger, boosts energy, and helps your body burn more fat. Triple fabulous. Here—from ourbest-selling book,—are three simple recipes, plus takeout options and microwaveable choices, too.