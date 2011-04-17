Ideal vs. Great Deal: Pro Picks for Healthy Hair

Get shiny hair with these splurges and steals from Health magazine beauty editor Colleen Sullivan.
Ideal: Smoothing Brush
Shu Uemura Art of Hair Round Brush
"This brush ($68; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) is my new favorite styler. The 1/2-inch boar bristles create just the right amount of tension for straightening and smoothing my hair."
Great Deal: Smoothing Brush
Earth Therapeutics Ceramic Styling Brush
"If you’re craving shine and volume, this brush ($20; earththerapeutics.com) does the trick. The wide barrel makes it easy to add bounce, while the ceramic technology means faster styling and less frizz."
Ideal: Shine-Boosting Dryer
T3 Featherweight Hair Dryer
"This emits ionic energy to neutralize frizz, so my hair ends up shiny and soft. PS: It's the quietest dryer ($200; bloomingdales.com) I’ve ever tried!"
Great Deal: Shine-Boosting Dryer
Revlon Designer Series Shine Boosting Dryer
"What a find! A hair dryer ($25; target.com) that’s powerful (1,875 watts), lightweight (about one pound), fast (thanks to its ceramic technology), and cute (love the design!)."
Ideal: Glossing Spray
Redken Vinyl Glam 02 Mega Shine
"Some shine sprays shellac my hair into limp, flat submission, but this super-fine mist ($18, redken.com) makes my hair glossy without zapping the volume."
Great Deal: Glossing Spray
Tresemmé No-Frizz Shine Spray
"This spray ($5; drugstore.com) adds shine and tames frizz for hours. I use it when I put my hair in a ponytail to keep the flyaways under control."
