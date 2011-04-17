Ideal vs. Great Deal: Pro Picks for Healthy Hair

Get shiny hair with these splurges and steals from Health magazine beauty editor Colleen Sullivan.

Colleen Sullivan
April 17, 2011
1 of 6 Manfred Koh

Lustrous tresses on any budget

Ideal: Smoothing Brush

Shu Uemura Art of Hair Round Brush

"This brush ($68; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) is my new favorite styler. The 1/2-inch boar bristles create just the right amount of tension for straightening and smoothing my hair."
2 of 6 Manfred Koh

Great Deal: Smoothing Brush

Earth Therapeutics Ceramic Styling Brush

"If you’re craving shine and volume, this brush ($20; earththerapeutics.com) does the trick. The wide barrel makes it easy to add bounce, while the ceramic technology means faster styling and less frizz."
3 of 6 Manfred Koh

Ideal: Shine-Boosting Dryer

T3 Featherweight Hair Dryer

"This emits ionic energy to neutralize frizz, so my hair ends up shiny and soft. PS: It's the quietest dryer ($200; bloomingdales.com) I’ve ever tried!"
4 of 6 Manfred Koh

Great Deal: Shine-Boosting Dryer

Revlon Designer Series Shine Boosting Dryer

"What a find! A hair dryer ($25; target.com) that’s powerful (1,875 watts), lightweight (about one pound), fast (thanks to its ceramic technology), and cute (love the design!)."
5 of 6 Manfred Koh

Ideal: Glossing Spray

Redken Vinyl Glam 02 Mega Shine

"Some shine sprays shellac my hair into limp, flat submission, but this super-fine mist ($18, redken.com) makes my hair glossy without zapping the volume."
6 of 6 Manfred Koh

Great Deal: Glossing Spray

Tresemmé No-Frizz Shine Spray

"This spray ($5; drugstore.com) adds shine and tames frizz for hours. I use it when I put my hair in a ponytail to keep the flyaways under control."

