Heartburn? 7 Medications That Can Help

Heartburn occurs when acid in the stomach seeps up into the esophagus. Stomach acid is nearly as acidic as battery acid, so it’s not surprising that heartburn can pack a wallop. (The painful burning sensation is sometimes mistaken for a heart attack , in fact.)The good news is, there are enough heartburn remedies to fill a whole aisle of the drugstore and several shelves in the pharmacy to boot.The bad news is, you may have no idea how to tell the many options apart. Here’s a quick guide.