Accept assistance

In addition to surrounding yourself with the support of friends and family, Sheela Raja, PhD, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, says it’s important to let potential partners know how they can help you.



For example, if you exercise regularly to help lift your mood, ask your partner to join you. If they will support you in your endeavors, “they could be a real keeper,” she says.



Telling them about the challenges you face or going to couples counseling can also be helpful. Just talking about your relationship and how depression may impact it lets a person know you want him or her to be a part of your life.