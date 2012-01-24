Get Glowing With Pear

1 of 7 Getty Images

Pear care

This anti-aging fruit gives your skin a big beauty boost, whether you eat it or apply it!



Bite this for better skin



Pears are full of fiber, a crucial nutrient for your skin. “Fiber slows the release of sugar into your blood, a good thing because repeated sugar spikes can damage collagen, a protein that keeps your complexion plump and smooth,” Alan C. Logan, ND, says. “Pears also have vitamin C, which fights free radicals.” So crunching on a Bosc or Bartlett a day may help keep the wrinkles away.