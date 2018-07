Get Longer, Thicker Lashes

Stars like Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lopez prove that nothing lengthens lashes like falsies—and they’re easier to apply than you think. New York City makeup artist Suzy Gerstein suggests placing a few small lash clusters at the center of your eye, right above the iris. “They have an antidroop effect,” she says.Grip a lash cluster—try Make Up For Ever Individual Faux Lashes ($15; sephora.com)—with a pair of tweezers, and dip the root end in glue (it comes in the package). Wait 20 seconds for glue to get tacky, then press the base of the lashes right along your lash line.