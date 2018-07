9 of 11 Getty Images

Plan ahead

Got a long meeting you know will make you feel on edge?



Plan ahead for situations that might test your patience, and keep yourself moving in ways that won’t bother others, like taking notes instead of fidgeting. Or try fidgeting more covertly; many people find that spinning a pen in their hands under a table can help, says Tuckman. Better yet, he adds, come clean.



“Perhaps just tell people, ‘I get antsy during these long meetings, so sometimes I need to move around a bit,’” he says. “Explain how this makes [you] a better employee or team member so it becomes appealing to the other persons involved.”