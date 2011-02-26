12 Great Blogs for People With Depression

People who have personal mental-health issues or are simply interested in mental-illness issues in the U.S.The posts aren’t as frequent as we might like. However, Philip Dawdy, a former staff writer for the Seattle Weekly, writes clearly and well, and his site is widely cited by other psych sites. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Dawdy offers both a personal perspective and a long view of mental health in America. A bit of a crusader (especially when it comes to the pharma industry), he says he “has become quite skeptical about where we are with mental health in this country.”