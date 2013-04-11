Condom Broke? What to Do After Unprotected Sex

6 of 8 Getty Images

Get STD tests

There’s little you can do to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STD) after the fact, but you can still treat and manage them.



Experts recommend getting tested for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis B and C virus within a couple of weeks of unprotected sex. If the HIV and hepatitis results are negative, you’ll need to get retested in another six months to be absolutely sure.



If you think you’ve been exposed to HIV, you can take a prophylactic course of antiretrovirals. However, this is generally reserved for high-risk scenarios (for example, a health-care worker stuck with a needle or a rape victim). Make sure that you follow up on your STD tests to find out the results.