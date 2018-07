Serious memory loss and confusion are not a normal part of aging. But forgetfulness caused by stress, anxiety, or depression can be mistaken for dementia, especially in someone who is older.



"We all forget the exact details of a conversation or what someone told us to do, but a person with AD will forget what just happened, what someone just said, or what he or she just said and therefore repeat things over and over again," says Lisa P. Gwyther, co-author of The Alzheimer's Action Plan: A Family Guide ($9-20; amazon.com).



Memory loss isn't consistent, and people with AD may forget the dog's name one day and remember it the next. "Nothing is certain or predictable with most dementias except they do progress," says Gwyther.