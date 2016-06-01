10 Ways to Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain

11 of 11 Getty Images

Plan carefully

It is difficult to tell when a flare-up may occur, making your joints become stiff and swollen, or when you will overdo it when exercising.



Because you can’t foresee these events, it’s a good idea to be prepared and plan for problems before they arise. Reininger says to make sure any activity you start is one that you can end partway through.



Break chores up into sections—plant one garden bed one day and the second another day instead of tackling them all at once. And when exercising, it’s not necessary to do 30 minutes at once; try three 10-minute increments throughout the day.