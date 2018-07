6 of 15

Barefoot running “shoes”

Barefoot running has been all the rage lately. Hard-core believers jog with nothing between their toes and the pavement, but many have opted for products like the Vibram FiveFingers, essentially a glove for the foot.



Running barefoot seems to help correct a runner’s stride naturally and may result in fewer injuries. However, the jury is still out on whether barefoot-feel running shoes truly prevent injuries.



Give them a try if you want, but keep in mind that they can be pricey ($75 to $125)—and difficult to get your toes into. If you’re happy with your workout shoes, there’s no need to add these to your wardrobe.