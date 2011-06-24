5 Ways to Feel Great Fast

3 of 6 Getty Images

Sexy calves move

Say hello to sculpted stems with the Tap, Tap, Lift—a fast lower-leg toner from Tracy Effinger, creator of the Squeeze workouts and DVDs.



Stand up tall with your feet slightly wider than your hips and toes turned out 45 degrees. Keeping your legs straight, tap your heels on the floor twice, then raise yourself onto your tiptoes; repeat 25 times.



Finish up by doing a single heel-tap followed by a heel-lift 20 times, going as quickly as you can. Perform this whole routine three times a week, and you should have better-defined calves in just 4 weeks.