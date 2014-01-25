11 Easy Eggplant Recipes

Health.com
January 25, 2014
1 of 11 Rita Mass

The power of purple

The versatile veggie does a whole lot more than add color to your plate—it contains plenty of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Enjoy it roasted or raw in these simple yet sensational recipes.

Szechuan Spicy Eggplant

This perfectly seasoned side dish combines mild eggplant with contrasting sweet and salty flavors.

Ingredients: Japanese eggplant, low-sodium chicken broth, brown sugar, low-sodium soy sauce, mirin, balsamic vinegar, chili-garlic paste, vegetable oil, garlic, ginger, ground pork, salt

Calories: 155

Try this recipe: Szechuan Spicy Eggplant
Advertisement
2 of 11 Kana Okada

Bulgur Wheat Salad With Tomato and Eggplant

Bulgur, a grain popular in Middle Eastern cooking, is rich in fiber and protein. It makes a hearty base for the roasted eggplant and the tangy dressing made of olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Ingredients: Bulgur wheat, eggplant, extra-virgin olive oil, cherry tomatoes, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, fresh basil

Calories: 319

Try this recipe: Bulgur Wheat Salad With Tomato and Eggplant
3 of 11 Kate Sears

Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

Low-fat cheese allows you to enjoy this vegetarian pizza guilt-free. And eggplant adds a pleasantly bitter flavor and hearty texture for just a few calories.

Ingredients: Marinara sauce, refrigerated pizza dough, part-skim mozzarella cheese, part-skim ricotta cheese, plum tomatoes, eggplant, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil

Calories: 337

Try this recipe: Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
Advertisement
4 of 11 John Autry

Eggplant Crostini

Start your meal off with a delicious serving of veggies in this produce-packed appetizer. The eggplant complements the Greek yogurt and garlic for a deliciously tangy dish packed with Mediterranean flavor.

Ingredients: Eggplant, extra-virgin olive oil, cooking spray, multigrain baguette, salt, lemons, Greek yogurt, pepper, garlic, arugula, cherry tomatoes, fresh mint leaves, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Calories: 175

Try this recipe: Eggplant Crostini
Advertisement
5 of 11 Kate Sears

Cheesy Polenta With Roasted Vegetables

Polenta is finely grilled cornmeal, which makes a hearty and fiber-filled base for this roasted vegetable mixture. Though polenta is bland by itself, adding a little bit of goat cheese gives flavor without the fat.

Ingredients: Olive oil cooking spray, eggplant, bell peppers, zucchini, salt, pepper, chicken broth, water, instant polenta, goat cheese, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil

Calories: 353

Try this recipe: Cheesy Polenta With Roasted Vegetables
Advertisement
6 of 11 Randy Mayor

Zucchini Eggplant Lasagna

Use plenty of fresh produce in this figure-friendly lasagna. Oregano, basil, and part-skim ricotta cheese add traditional Italian flavor to vitamin C-packed tomatoes and fiber-rich eggplant for a meatless meal under 250 calories.

Ingredients: Eggplant, salt, olive oil, onion, garlic, black pepper, fresh oregano, red pepper, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, part-skim ricotta, cooking spray, precooked lasagna noodles, zucchini, part-skim mozzarella

Calories: 216

Try this recipe: Zucchini Eggplant Lasagna
Advertisement
7 of 11 John Kernick

Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

Eggplant has been a large part of Asian cuisine for years, and it really shines in this delicious dish. Peanut oil and lime add a tangy flavor to the slightly bitter veggie, while miso gives a buttery texture to the tofu. You'll get nearly 25% of your daily dose of fiber plus a healthy dose of vitamin C.

Ingredients: Extra-firm tofu, eggplant, miso paste, garlic, peanut oil, limes, cabbage, soba noodles, dark sesame oil, scallions

Calories: 202

Try this recipe: Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles
Advertisement
8 of 11 Frances Janisch

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

In just 25 minutes, you can have restaurant-worthy Italian fare on the table. And because the chicken is grilled, not fried, you save big on saturated fat. The flavor is in the grilled eggplant and tomatoes, which are coated with a healthy dose of olive oil.

Ingredients: Eggplant, tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, chicken breasts, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 423

Try this recipe: Grilled Chicken Parmesan
Advertisement
9 of 11 Getty Images

Grilled Eggplant and Yogurt Dip

Serve this low-cal dip with pita chips for a party-perfect starter. Two types of pepper and mint add contrasting hot and cool flavors in each mouthwatering bite.

Ingredients: Eggplants, onion, garlic, low-fat yogurt, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, fresh mint

Calories: 34

Try this recipe: Grilled Eggplant and Yogurt Dip
Advertisement
10 of 11

Steak Hash With Poached Eggs

Eggplant for breakfast? You bet! Use leftover veggies in this savory and hearty hash. Though it seems like a diet wrecker, lean beef and plenty of veggies keep this dish under 400 calories.

Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, red onion, grape tomatoes, grilled eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, roasted fingerling potatoes, Chili-Espresso Rubbed Steak, salt, black pepper, sherry vinegar, eggs, parsley

Calories: 359

Try this recipe: Steak Hash With Poached Eggs
Advertisement
11 of 11

Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches

This hearty sandwich packs in eggplant, tomato, and arugula for a fresh meat-free meal. Goat cheese adds a tangy taste, and though the dish packs 9 grams of fiber on its own, choose multigrain bread to sneak in a few extra grams.

Ingredients: Olive oil, eggplant, cooking spray, black pepper, salt, goat cheese, sandwich rolls, tomato, arugula

Calories: 299

Try this recipe: Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up