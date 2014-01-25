11 Easy Eggplant Recipes

Start your meal off with a delicious serving of veggies in this produce-packed appetizer. The eggplant complements the Greek yogurt and garlic for a deliciously tangy dish packed with Mediterranean flavor.
Polenta is finely grilled cornmeal, which makes a hearty and fiber-filled base for this roasted vegetable mixture. Though polenta is bland by itself, adding a little bit of goat cheese gives flavor without the fat.
Use plenty of fresh produce in this figure-friendly lasagna. Oregano, basil, and part-skim ricotta cheese add traditional Italian flavor to vitamin C-packed tomatoes and fiber-rich eggplant for a meatless meal under 250 calories.
Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles
Eggplant has been a large part of Asian cuisine for years, and it really shines in this delicious dish. Peanut oil and lime add a tangy flavor to the slightly bitter veggie, while miso gives a buttery texture to the tofu. You'll get nearly 25% of your daily dose of fiber plus a healthy dose of vitamin C.
In just 25 minutes, you can have restaurant-worthy Italian fare on the table. And because the chicken is grilled, not fried, you save big on saturated fat. The flavor is in the grilled eggplant and tomatoes, which are coated with a healthy dose of olive oil.
This hearty sandwich packs in eggplant, tomato, and arugula for a fresh meat-free meal. Goat cheese adds a tangy taste, and though the dish packs 9 grams of fiber on its own, choose multigrain bread to sneak in a few extra grams.