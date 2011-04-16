Boot Camp Blast

2 of 4 Getty Images

Do it your way

To find your perfect boot camp, think about your ideal workout situation, Blade says. Not thrilled about the idea of guys flexing and grunting nearby? Try an all-female boot camp. Want something that whacks calories without taxing your knees and other joints? Opt for an aqua boot camp, and do your cardio and strength moves in the water.



Enjoy gazing at the scenery while you sweat? Choose a park- or beach-based boot camp. There are also activity-specific ones (think triathlon training, Pilates, yoga), and even programs you can do with your dog. Or maybe getting away helps you get motivated—many vacation resorts offer boot camps so you can slim down and de-stress.