To Don't List: 8 Overrated Health Fads

Overrated: to rate, value, or estimate too highly.
Everyone has secrets to getting healthy, staying thin and looking great. However, some of the time this advise doesn't actually live up to the hype. Here's what you can skip.
Doing an extreme megacleanse
Naomi Campbell told Oprah recently that she did one for a full 18 days. There was only one time in our lives when we subsisted on liquids that long and it was when “Itsy Bitsy Spider” was our favorite song.
Lavender-gray hair
The newest trendy hair color: lavender-gray. Kelly Osbourne and Lady Gaga may be able to get away with this one, but we’d just look like Norman Bates’s “mother.”
Overwhelmingly organic
Worrying about going organic for everything from your hair gel to your shoes. Natural should make you feel good, not stressed.
Eat, Pray ... we don't care
Eat, Pray, Love–themed jewelry, tea, perfume, and furniture. Enough already!
Spotlight on cellulite
Genetic testing for your thighs. The new CelluliteDX Genetic Test helps doctors predict whether you’ll develop cellulite. No need to spend $249 to know that cellulite eventually plagues most of us—even supermodels.
Ultra-punishing exercise routines
The latest: Convict Conditioning, designed to replicate hardcore prison workouts. The program’s creator, a former San Quentin State Prison inmate, says it’s "primitive" and "brutal." Isn’t Spinning class brutal enough?
Doing a total plastic purge
A Chicago woman has decided to lead a plastic-free life, buying food from bulk bins and even making her own bread, yogurt and toothpaste. We are all for getting the BPA out of our cabinets—but have to draw the line at mixing our own toothpaste.
Extreme exercising
Never, ever missing a workout. Kim Kardashian landed back in Los Angeles from a trip to Australia and stopped at the gym for a sweat session on her way home from the airport. We would have dropped our bags—and dropped into bed.
