9 Thirst-Quenching Iced Tea Recipes

In the dog days of summer, sipping a cold glass of iced tea is a heavenly experience. These 9 low-cal recipes will leave you refreshed and ready to battle the heat.Mint leaves add a cool, invigorating flavor to this simple, antioxidant-rich tea. And studies show that drinking green tea may help fight cancer and heart disease, so savor this iced drink.Fresh mint leaves, green-tea bags, ice, honey or agave, fresh lavender leaves (optional)5 (more if you add honey)