5 Healthy Diner Meals

Egg and cheese sandwich on an English muffin

The diner egg sandwich is all about portion control. Because most egg sandwiches are made with one egg and a slice of cheese, it's tough to oversize them, meaning I consume fewer calories when I have one.



Ordering it on an English muffin rather than a roll or a bagel cuts down on some of the carbs. If it's available, I ask for the whole-wheat variety to add in some filling fiber. I usually order a fruit cup on the side to give volume to my meal.



