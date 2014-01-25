7 Deliciously Cheap Meals

Health.com
January 25, 2014
1 of 7 Jim Bathie

Cut cals and cost

Love to cook but avoid pricey ingredients? Get all your favorite foods for less calories and less cash by using these 7 mouthwatering and wallet-friendly recipes.

Fish Tacos With Sesame Ginger Slaw

Tilapia is a relatively inexpensive fish, and the tangy topping is made of condiments that won't break the bank. Plus, with plenty of filling fiber, you won't be sneaking up to the fridge for a midnight snack.

Ingredients: Tilapia fillets, cooking spray, salt, pepper, low-fat Greek yogurt, limes, dark sesame oil, low-sodium soy sauce, fresh ginger, honey, coleslaw mix, corn tortillas

Calories: 390

Try this recipe: Fish Tacos With Sesame Ginger Slaw

Advertisement
2 of 7 Ryan Benyi

Grilled Jamaica Jerked Drumsticks

For about $1.50 per serving, you can savor this spicy, protein-packed entrée and still have a little extra cash to splurge on some plantains for dessert.

Ingredients: Medium onions, jalapeño, garlic, fresh ginger, salt, pepper, sugar, allspice, orange juice, white wine vinegar, soy sauce, chicken drumsticks

Calories: 280

Try this recipe: Grilled Jamaica Jerked Drumsticks
3 of 7 Charles Schiller

Pasta Salad With Eggplant, Zucchini, and Squash

Use fresh summer squash as a low-cal (and low-cash) way to brighten up this pasta salad. Olive oil and red wine vinegar add plenty of Mediterranean flavor, and the dish stays at about $1 per person.

Ingredients: Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, pasta, olive oil, red wine vinegar, basil, salt, pepper

Calories: 293

Try this recipe: Pasta Salad With Eggplant, Zucchini, and Squash
Advertisement
4 of 7

Spicy Margherita Pizza

With just five easy-to-find ingredients, you can whip up this cost-conscious recipe in 15 minutes. Made with hot chiles, arrabbiata sauce is a spicier version of marinara. It may be slightly more expensive than other sauces, but the flavor is worth it. Though this pizza is low-cal, it's a little lacking in veggies, so serve with a side salad.

Ingredients: Arrabbiata sauce, refrigerated pizza dough, shredded smoked mozzarella cheese, part-skim mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

Calories: 266

Try this recipe: Spicy Margherita Pizza
Advertisement
5 of 7 Charles Schiller

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

Make this light, chic-looking recipe for a quick summer dinner. Not only is it packed with a delicious nutty flavor, but it will cost you less than $12. Now that's easy to digest.

Ingredients: Medium shrimp, rice vermicelli, Asian rice papers, chopped peanuts, fresh herbs, carrot, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar

Calories: 239

Try this recipe: Vietnamese Summer Rolls
Advertisement
6 of 7

Seared Chicken With Avocado

Avocados are a little on the expensive side, but the rest of the ingredients in this recipe are reasonably priced. Plus, avocados add plenty of heart-healthy fats while bringing a rich and creamy texture to this easy chicken dish.

Ingredients: Blackened seasoning, skinless, boneless chicken breasts, olive oil, avocado, jalapeño pepper, limes, salt

Calories: 221

Try this recipe: Seared Chicken With Avocado
Advertisement
7 of 7 Antonis Achilleos

Fruity Grilled Shrimp Skewers

The sweetness of the mango and pineapple counteract the spiciness of the garlic and red pepper in this summer treat. It's a little low in calories, so serve over brown rice to make it a full, yet frugal meal.

Ingredients: Limes, olive oil, garlic, red pepper, medium shrimp, mangoes, pineapple, salt, pepper

Calories: 254

Try this recipe: Fruity Grilled Shrimp Skewers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up