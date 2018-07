2 of 11 Getty Images

Joints

What happens: Rheumatoid arthritis often starts in the small joints of the hands and feet but can progress to other parts of the body. Pain is often worse in the morning and is sometimes symmetrical (you have it in both hands, for example).



What helps: There are numerous medications that can help, and most aim to temper the immune system. Choices include chemotherapy, and anti-rheumatic and anti-inflammatory medications.



"The most important concept about the medications we have today is that when we recognize and diagnose RA, we start therapy as soon as we know what is going on," Dr. Matteson says.