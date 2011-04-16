What Can you Make With Peanut Butter?

We asked three star chefs for tasty new ways to use this all-American favorite.
April 16, 2011
Spread the news
Roasted Squash and Kale Salad
Pair up produce and creamy peanut butter with this recipe by Michelle Bernstein, the James Beard Award–winning owner and executive chef of Michy’s and Sra. Martinez in Miami, and the co-author of Cuisine á Latina.
Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, brown sugar, salt, pepper, kale, cucumber, red onion, low-sodium soy sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, peanut butter, fresh ginger, water
This dish by Dave Lieberman, personal chef, host of Food Network’s Good Deal with Dave Lieberman, and the co-author of The 10 Things You Need to Eat, is perfect for a quick dinner or easy-to-pack lunch.