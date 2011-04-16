Your Post-Summer Beauty Plan

Dried-out strands? Freckly skin? Rough feet? Fix all your September challenges
with these easy moves.
Repair your strands Use a moisturizing treatment like L’Oréal Paris EverPure Restorative Masque ($9; drugstores) weekly. Apply to damp strands, then cover hair with plastic wrap to lock in heat so ingredients penetrate better, says Louise O’Connor, creative director at OC61 Salon & Spa.
Advertisement
2 of 5Brian Henn
Freshen your face
Spending too much time in the sun can cause uneven skin tone and texture, says Miami dermatologist Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, MD. The fix? Wash with a cleanser that has fruit acids, which gently dissolve dulling dead skin cells. Our pick: Naturopathica Aloe Cleansing Gel ($28; naturopathica.com).
3 of 5Brian Henn
Fade chest freckles
Even infrequent sun exposure can cause dark spots on your neck and décolletage. To minimize them, dot on a treatment that contains skin-brightening soy or redness-reducing licorice, Dr. Blyumin-Karasik suggests. One to try: Clarins On The Spot Brightening Corrector ($35; clarins.com).
Advertisement
4 of 5Brian Henn
Soften parched skin
Nurture dry and dehydrated summer skin by applying a body lotion packed with antioxidants, which repair free radical damage caused by the sun’s rays. We love Burt’s Bees Shea Butter & Vitamin E Lotion ($8; burtsbees.com).
Advertisement
5 of 5Brian Henn
Save sandal-tortured feet
A summer in flip-flops does a number on your feet. Solution: Use a rich foot lotion with glycolic acid to help dissolve thick calluses and moisturize dry heels, Dr. Blyumin-Karasik advises. Try Philosophy Soul Owner ($14; philosophy.com).
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.