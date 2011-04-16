3 Ways to a Flat Belly

2 of 4 Lew Robertson/stockfood.com

Eat right

The Food



Go for foods rich in healthy monounsaturated fats (MUFAs)—shown to fight off belly flab.



•Eat avocados. The MUFAs in this rich fruit help keep fat away from your midsection.



•Do dark chocolate. Look for 70 percent cacao for max belly benefits.



•Snack on almonds. In one study, dieters who ate a handful daily lost up to 18 percent more fat—including tough-to-shed belly pounds.