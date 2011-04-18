Walk Off Every Bulge

Who’s afraid of the big, bad three-way dressing-room mirror? Not you! Especially not after you shape your body from head to toe, back to front, and all the way around with this super-effective, 45-minute workout that alternates calorie-and-fat-torching interval walking with body-sculpting strength moves. How good is it? It comes straight from Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer Kathy Kaehler, who helps walk Julia Roberts into amazing shape.
Set your course
Before doing this workout for the first time, measure a three-mile loop (drive it or walk it while wearing a watch that measures distance, and note a landmark at each mile mark. Or simply head to your favorite track or hop on a treadmill.
Do the routine four or five times a week to lose up to eight inches all over your body in just four weeks. (Be sure to walk for a few minutes at an easy pace before
and after the workout to warm up and cool down.) Ready? Time to show that mirror who’s boss.
Start your walk
Begin the workout by walking at a brisk pace until you hit the 1-mile mark. Your goal is to cover the distance in less than 15 minutes. Stand straight as you walk, with your abs pulled in and arms reaching forward as you pump them. To speed up, take faster steps, not longer ones.
Forward Lunges
(for quadriceps, hamstrings, butt, calves)
Step your right leg forward and lower into a lunge; don’t let front knee go past toes. Push into your right heel to return to starting position; repeat on opposite side. Continue to alternate for 1 minute.
Walking Burst
Alternate 1 minute of brisk walking with 1 minute of running until you hit the 2-mile mark. As your fitness improves, feel free to shorten the walking time and lengthen the running time, if desired.
Full Push-ups
(for triceps, chest, shoulders, core)
Get into push-up position on your hands and toes, with arms straight (don’t lock your elbows) and hands right below your shoulders. Tighten abs as you bend your elbows to lower down toward ground, then push back up. Your body should stay in a straight line throughout the move. Do as many reps as you can in 1 minute. Can’t do a full push-up? Get into plank position (the “up” part of a push-up) and hold for 1 minute.
Toe-Touch Squats
(for butt, quadriceps, hamstrings)
While reaching both arms forward, squat down, keeping weight on heels. As you lower down, reach down to touch right hand to toes of left shoe; return to standing. Squat again, this time touching left hand to right toes. Be sure to keep your knees behind your toes each time you squat. Continuing to alternate, do as many reps as you can in 1 minute.
Elbow-Knee Touch
(for core, shoulders)
Get into push-up position with arms straight (don’t lock your elbows). Bring your right knee in toward your left elbow, then return to starting position. Repeat, bringing your left knee toward your right elbow. Continuing to alternate, do as many reps as you can in 1 minute.
Walk, Run, Skip
Do the following sequence until you hit the 3-mile mark: walk briskly for 1 minute,
run for 1 minute, skip for 1 minute. As you skip, you can make the movements small or big; the higher you raise your knees and arms, the more calories you’ll burn.
Side-T Pose
(for core, shoulders, triceps)
Lie on your right side with your legs straight, feet stacked, right elbow bent, and palm on the ground. Tighten your abs and push into right hand, straightening arm (your hand should be directly under your shoulder).
At the same time, lift hips so body forms a straight line from head to feet. Raise left hand straight up in the air. For less of a challenge, bend right leg so the bottom half is on the ground for support (keep left leg long). Either way, hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.
Tabletop Dips
(for triceps)
Squat down and put your hands on the ground behind you (fingertips pointing forward). Walk your feet forward a little, lifting your hips until your body looks like a tabletop, with your torso in a straight line from shoulders to knees. Bend your elbows to lower down, then straighten them again (but don’t lock your elbows). Keeping good form, do as many reps as you can in 1 minute.
