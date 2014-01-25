8 Sizzling Steak Recipes

Steak isn't always on the diet-friendly list, but you can buy lean cuts and savor a meaty meal guilt-free. Try these 8 hot and hearty recipes to enjoy beef on everything from salads to tacos.Oregano and pepper add the right amount of low-cal spice to your steak. And because of the richness of the heart-smart guacamole, you won't need any cheese or sour cream.Vegetable oil, Mexican oregano, kosher salt, cayenne pepper, black pepper, garlic, flank steak, onion, red and yellow bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, avocados, limes, flour tortillas490