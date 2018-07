8 Tips for Controlling Portion Sizes

What are they? These are handy plates with painted lines (or just smaller plates in general) that help measure carbohydrates, proteins, cheese, and sauces.In a June 2007 study , researchers at the University of Calgary randomly assigned 130 people with type 2 diabetes to use those plates or regular ones.Overall, 17% of those who used the plate lost 5% or more of their body weight, while only 4.6% of the control group did; 26% of those who used the plate were able to cut back on diabetes medication (because they lost more weight), compared with 11% of people who did not use the plate.