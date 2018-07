These crisp and cool salads have a refreshing combination of ingredients to satisfy your taste buds while giving you the nutrition you need. Dig your fork into one of these 9 low-cal, main dish salads.



Curried Chicken Salad



Turn leftover chicken into a zesty part of the simple salad. Combining curry powder and fat-free yogurt upgrades a boring salad to a spicy, tangy bowl of greens.



Ingredients: Fat-free yogurt, grapes, curry powder, salt, walnuts, lettuce, chicken



Calories: 238 (approximate)



Try this recipe: Curried Chicken Salad