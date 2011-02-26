Signs You Should Stop, Adjust, or Switch Antidepressants

7 of 8 Getty Images

Don't quit because...You fear that you'll turn suicidal

Patients who want to stop taking antidepressants should do so gradually, with their doctor or psychologist's guidance. However, fear of suicidal tendencies and fear of addiction should not be factors.



News reports have linked antidepressant use to a higher risk of suicide, but the research actually shows the drugs may increase thoughts of suicide. No studies have linked the medications to the act itself. A far greater number of patients experience a decrease in thoughts of suicide. And only 1% to 4% of patients—children and adults—appear to be at risk. "Of the patients we see, 30% to 40% have already thought about suicide before they even get treatment," says Maurizio Fava, MD, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Papakostas says numbers like these suggest that getting proper treatment for depression is far more likely to prevent suicide attempts than increase them.