4 Ways to Keep Chronic Pain From Straining Your Friendships

2 of 5 Istockphoto

Help your friends help you

"Chances are your family and friends will react to your pain in one of three ways," says Jen Singer, 41, a cancer survivor from Kinnelon, N.J. "They'll want to fix it for you, they'll wish they didn't have to know about it, or they'll want you to suck it up."



Singer advises pain sufferers to avoid analyzing friends' and relatives' motives and focus on how they can support you.



"When you're feeling relatively OK, tell them how you want to be treated when the pain hits," suggests Singer. "Maybe you want to be left alone. Maybe you need help breathing through it or reaching for your pain meds. They'll probably be relieved when you let them know—even if you want them to do nothing."