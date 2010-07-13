7 Pool Party Recipes

These 100-calorie appetizers are perfect for nibbling while socializing. They’re small, but packed with savory flavors and a subtle burst of citrus. Stick them on skewers with grape tomatoes for a special treat.
Ingredients: Shrimp, basil, olive oil, lemon, kosher salt, red pepper, black pepper, prosciutto, cooking spray
The fresh-tasting combination of lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil makes this a delicious Greek recipe. It’s low in fat and rich in filling protein. Serve it with a Greek salad of chunked tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and feta cheese for a complete meal.