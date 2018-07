1 of 18 Getty Images

Blueberries: tart, tasty, and healthy

Blueberries are often called a superfood, and for good reason. Their blue hue comes from anthocyanins, compounds that attack cancer-causing free radicals and may even block the growth of tumor cells, according to a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign study. Other research suggests that blueberries keep your brain young, urinary tract humming along, and skin bright.



Peak blueberry season falls in June and July in North America, but you can enjoy blueberry recipes all year by stocking up on frozen blueberries. You'll want to keep eating them after tasting these 17 delicious and healthy blueberry recipes.