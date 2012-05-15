Back Pain? 7 Questions to Ask Before Surgery

6 of 8 Istockphoto

Do you mind if I get a second opinion?

What you need to know: Because surgery is not a guaranteed cure for back pain, you should be certain it is the right choice for your particular condition.



Orthopedists themselves will tell you that they often take different approaches than their peers. Some rush to surgery sooner, some favor conservative approaches. A doctor should welcome your interest in seeking a second opinion, but some will bristle.



No matter how they answer this question, it’s really more of a courtesy that you are sharing your plans with them. You have the right to make the right choice for you.