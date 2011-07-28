4 Great Ways to Stay Fit With Your Kids This Summer

It often seems easier for authors to communicate a revulsion to vegetables than to impart an enjoyment of healthy food. But weâ€™ve found some great exceptions.



•Tops and Bottoms is a particularly amusing folktale that takes place in a garden plot.

•Sesame Street Healthy Snacks Activity Book is a great one for the road. Cookie Monster relishes an apple and stickers are great for travel.

•Muncha! Muncha! Muncha! features vegetables as coveted treats for three hungry bunnies.

•Brave Potatoes is our familyâ€™s favorite vegetable book. Never has the lowly tuber received such love from a childrenâ€™s book author.