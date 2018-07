1 of 3 Ericka McConnell

Get on island time

Reclaim summer’s carefree spirit by adapting these three simple tips from life coach Victoria Moran, author of Living a Charmed Life.



When you’re not at work, consciously switch from busy-life mode to vacation mode—you know, the one where you’re not annoyed by a slow store clerk or frantic to get to the next thing on your schedule. “When you’re away, you look at everything in a completely different way,” Moran says. “You’re more relaxed and patient, and you enjoy everything more.”