4 New Twists on Lime

Splatter Eraser

Lime’s citric acid is great at cutting through grease and gunk. Use it to get rid of food splatters in your microwave with this no-scrub tip from Ellen Sandbeck, author of Organic Housekeeping.



Put 3 tablespoons lime juice in a mug filled with water, and heat until boiling in the microwave. Let stand for a few minutes, remove, wipe the microwave with a soapy rag, then wipe again with a clean wet rag, and you’re done.