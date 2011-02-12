4 New Twists on Lime

The tangy fruit fights disease, dry skin, even hangovers!
Hangover Helper
Ease the aftershock of one too many with this remedy from DeAnna Batdorff, an Ayurvedic practitioner in Sebastopol, California: Combine 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon sugar. Add to an 8-ounce glass of water and drink slowly, first thing in the morning. Batdorff says lime refreshes the liver and sugar helps stabilize blood glucose, which dips after drinking, leading to that groggy feeling.
Splatter Eraser
Lime’s citric acid is great at cutting through grease and gunk. Use it to get rid of food splatters in your microwave with this no-scrub tip from Ellen Sandbeck, author of Organic Housekeeping.
Put 3 tablespoons lime juice in a mug filled with water, and heat until boiling in the microwave. Let stand for a few minutes, remove, wipe
the microwave with a soapy rag, then wipe again with a clean wet rag, and you’re done.
Skin Brightener
Remove dry skin patches on your body with this scrub from Keystone Resort in Keystone, Colorado:
Mix 3 tablespoons orange massage oil, 1 tablespoon agave nectar, freshly squeezed juice from half a lime, and 2 tablespoons sea salt in a bowl. Massage the mixture all over your body using a circular motion, rinse, and pat dry. The lime juice’s vitamin C rejuvenates skin, while its acids and the salt slough off dead skin cells.
Disease Fighter
Add a squeeze of lime juice to a cup of green tea for a supercharged health drink. The vitamin C in citrus juice allows more of the tea’s catechins—antioxidants that are believed to fight heart disease, stroke, and cancer—to be absorbed
during digestion, a Purdue University study suggests.
