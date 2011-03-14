Body-Slimming Workout Wear

Tired of your sports bra giving you the dreaded uniboob? The deep V-neck in the padded Beyond Yoga Lift and Support Bra ($64; IAmBeyond.com) separates and shapes for an ultraflattering look.
Fab for Abs
The colorful waistband in the Lululemon Wunder Groove Crop
($72; Lululemon.com) camouflages tummy bulges, while the nylon-and-Lycra blend keeps your lower half—butt, hips, and thighs—in check.
Waist Management
Fake an hourglass figure with the Fila Center Court Dress ($65; Fila.com ). Colored vertical panels lengthen your body, while the darted gray mesh sides nip in your waist—and keep you cool when you’re fighting for match point.
Sneakers that Slim
Whether you’re walking to work or strolling through the mall, the curved soles on these New Balance 1442 Rock & Tone Sneakers ($85; The Sports Authority) tones legs—and improves your posture—by forcing you to engage your calf muscles.
Slenderizing Shorts
The ASICS Low-Cut Short ($28; ASICS.com) is made of a special compression fabric that lifts a sagging tush and stops jiggle. Wear them alone or under your tennis or jogging skirt for extra smoothing and support.
Transforming Top
The body-shaping fabric in the Lucy Definition Racerback Top ($54; Lucy.com) minimizes midsection rolls and back bulges, and the black elastic banding gives breasts a lift. Bonus: a hidden zippered pocket on the back lets you stow your ID or keys.
