Corn+Lime

Grilled corn on the cob is pretty perfect on its own, but add a squeeze of lime juice and it reaches a whole new level of deliciousness. The citrus offers up a burst of tartness to complement this sweet whole grain.



This combo is a healthy barbecue pick, too: Corn is rich in fiber and folate, and a lime is nearly calorie-free and gives you a hit of vitamin C. And with each ear at about 100 calories, there’s no need to stress about grabbing seconds.