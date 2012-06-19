Throw an Alfresco Bash

Throw some ice and drinks into the handy El Deano Insulated Scout Tote ($20; BungalowCo.com) and you’ve got a lightweight cooler for your backyard or hitting the road.
Grill time!
Make barbecuing a breeze with the compact Weber Charcoal Go-Anywhere Grill ($45; Amazon.com). It has a sleek porcelain-enameled lid and base with a steel cooking grate, plus glass-reinforced-nylon handles for easy carrying.
Store it
These leak-free melamine Multidot Storage Containers ($32 for a set of 3; FrenchBull.com) are great for storing dips, fruit, chips, and other snacks.
Drink up!
Make plain water look and taste great by adding berries and fragrant herbs (like basil) to a glass pitcher of ice water, suggests Jill Donenfeld, founder of The Dish’s Dish, an at-home chef service in New York City and Los Angeles.
Get creative
To serve dips, use clever edible containers: a cleaned-out green pepper, for instance, or a bowl made of bread, says Katie Brown, host of the Katie Brown Workshop on PBS. Cleanup is a cinch—just eat the containers!
