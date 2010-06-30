Stay Safe at the Beach

3 of 5 Istockphoto

Soothe a jellyfish sting

Despite what you may have seen on TV, don’t pee on the affected area. Instead, Brewster advises: Cover your hand with a towel and pull off any tentacles lingering on your skin, then rinse with ocean water. (Fresh water can worsen the sting.)



Seek immediate medical attention if you have any reaction beyond pain at the site of the sting, such as hives or shortness of breath.