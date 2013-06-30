8 Poolside Treats Under 80 Calories

Delicious treats for a healthy poolside snack.

More
Health.com
June 30, 2013
1 of 8

Fruit bar: 40 calories

Breyers Pure Fruit Pomegranate Blends Mango fruit bar
Advertisement
2 of 8

Chocolate: 47 calories

1 Frozen York Miniature
3 of 8

Pretzels: 60 calories

1/4 cup Gardetto’s Deli-Style Mustard Pretzel Mix
Advertisement
4 of 8

Soda: 0 calories

Jones Sugar-Free Black Cherry Soda
Advertisement
5 of 8

Chips: 60 calories

1/2 ounce Potato Flyers Sea Salt & Vinegar from Pirate Brands
Advertisement
6 of 8

Fruit salad: 65 calories

Watermelon, Kiwifruit, and Mint Salad (1/2 cup watermelon, 1 kiwifruit, 6 mint leaves)
Advertisement
7 of 8

Smoothie: 75 calories

6 ounces Naked Juice Tropical Smoothie with Coconut Water
Advertisement
8 of 8

Grapes: 52 calories

1/2 cup green seedless grapes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up