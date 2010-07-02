Gel Caps or Coated? Pick the Right Pill

3 of 4 Istockphoto

Quick-Dissolve Tablets

(such as Claritin RediTabs; Alavert Orally Disintegrating Tablets)



•What they do: When placed under the tongue, the tablet dissolves, and the medication enters your bloodstream through the mucous membranes in your mouth.



•Good if...you need fast relief. “Medicines that dissolve under the tongue get absorbed quicker than other forms,” Dr. Ross says. Not many companies make meds in this form because it can be hard to make them taste OK.