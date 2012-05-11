7 Beauty Products That Help You Wake Up Prettier

These beauty boosters work straight through the night!

Melanie Rud
May 11, 2012
1 of 7 Manfred Koh

Complexion perfecter

Prone to blemishes? Smooth on Ramy Sleep In Beauty ($48; Ramy.com) after cleansing. Its salicylic acid wards off pimples, and the sheer tint hides imperfections (for those nights you want to look radiant in bed!).
2 of 7 Manfred Koh

Lash boost

You may not even need mascara if you use L’Oréal Paris Concentrated Lash Boosting Serum ($14.95; drugstores) at night. Before bed, apply the keratin-rich serum and you’ll see thicker fringe in four weeks.
3 of 7 Manfred Koh

Late-night drink

Boscia Restorative Night Moisture Cream ($48; Sephora) helps undo the day’s sun damage thanks to antioxidant-rich botanicals. Plus, the formula is free of irritating preservatives and comes in a bottle with an airtight pump that helps keep ingredients fresh.
4 of 7 Manfred Koh

Overnight antiager

Vichy LiftActiv Retinol HA Night ($42; CVS) delivers the benefits of retinol at night—away from UV light, which can cause the ingredient to break down. Even better, this formula won’t make skin dry (thanks to hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid).
5 of 7 Manfred Koh

Sole Softener

Sandals doing a number on your feet? Rub Liz Earle Foot Repair Moisturiser ($24; LizEarle.com) on them before you turn in. The thick formula softens cracked heels, while peppermint oil provides a cooling feeling that’s perfect for hot summer nights.
6 of 7 Manfred Koh

Good-night kiss

An antiaging lip treatment and rich balm, Philosophy Kiss Me Tonight ($20; Sephora) is infused with amino acids to boost collagen and reduce fine lines, along with mango butter to hydrate and smooth.
7 of 7 Manfred Koh

Strand smoother

Distribute Alterna Caviar Overnight Hair Rescue ($35; Ulta) through dry hair and let the strengthening caviar extract absorb overnight. Use it three times a week to add shine and prevent breakage. (And, no, it won’t leave a residue on your pillow!)

